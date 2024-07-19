Jorhat: Labourer Mysteriously Dies At Tea Factory, Foul Play Suspected

JORHAT: A labourer working at a Tea Factory in Jorhat district of Assam has died under mysterious circumstances, raising serious suspicions of foul play.
The deceased person has been identified as Dumni Hazarika and his lifeless body was discovered near a water tank on the Shyam factory premises in Jorhat’s Chatai around 9 PM.
The Factory authorities immediately sent Hazarika to Jorhat Medical College but he did not survive as doctors declared him dead upon arrival.
The labourer's untimely demise has left his family in a state of grief and mourning. The devastated family members have alleged that the body of the deceased was sent to the morgue before the family arrived at the hospital, indicating towards a possible premeditated murder.
Hazarika was a resident of Jorhat’s Teok and he had been employed at the Tea factory for eight years. An FIR has been lodged at the Lahdoigarh police station by his father in relation to this mysterious death.
As per sources, the deceased had been suffering from a chronic illness and was on medication.
A post-mortem examination will be carried out to determine to exact reason behind his death and the cops have initiated a probe to look into the matter.
Meanwhile, in another incident that unfolded earlier yesterday, a tea garden female worker was injured critically after she fell off while crossing a temporary bamboo bridge over a fast flowing rivulet at Tokoni village under Panikhuwa panchayat in Assam's Digboi.
The injured woman was identified as Sanjila Bawri (22) who was rescued from the river and immediately rushed to Digboi CHC in unconscious state.
According to local villagers, a temporary and fragile bamboo bridge connecting two villages of Tokowni 1 and Tokowni 2 was erected by local residents themselves for their ease necessitated by too much delay in the construction of the concrete bridge by the concerned contractor.
