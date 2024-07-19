Jorhat: Labourer Mysteriously Dies At Tea Factory, Foul Play Suspected

JORHAT: A labourer working at a Tea Factory in Jorhat district of Assam has died under mysterious circumstances, raising serious suspicions of foul play.

The deceased person has been identified as Dumni Hazarika and his lifeless body was discovered near a water tank on the Shyam factory premises in Jorhat’s Chatai around 9 PM.

The Factory authorities immediately sent Hazarika to Jorhat Medical College but he did not survive as doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

The labourer's untimely demise has left his family in a state of grief and mourning. The devastated family members have alleged that the body of the deceased was sent to the morgue before the family arrived at the hospital, indicating towards a possible premeditated murder.