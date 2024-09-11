Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi Felicitated by Congress Workers in Demow Constituency

DEMOW: Gaurav Gogoi, newly-elected Jorhat MP was felicitated and given a warm welcome in Demow constituency on Monday. In the Nahat Public Auditorium, a public felicitation programme was organized on Monday where Gaurav Gogoi was felicitated by the Congress workers of Demow constituency.

The newly-elected MP for Jorhat, Gaurav Gogoi, stated that the Chief Minister had announced a few days prior that he would visit Dibrugarh once a month. Gogoi welcomed this announcement and made an appeal to the State Chief Minister, stating that the CM would be able to ascertain the state of the roads from Guwahati to Dibrugarh and Jorhat to Dibrugarh if he comes by road, not by flight.

Speaking of smart meters, Gaurav Gogoi attacked the State government, claiming that money was being taken from the general public through the installation of smart meters in people's homes, and that needless flyovers were being built in Guwahati using public funds that were borrowed and could not be paid back. Rakibul Hussain, Dhubri MP also criticized the Chief Minister. In the programme Debabrata Saikia, Nazira MLA, as well as Leader of the Opposition, Dr.Asif Nazar, Lahorighat Constituency MLA, Ajay Kumar Gogoi, General Secretary of APCC along with other Congress leaders and workers were present.

Also Read: Naga Bodies Protest Against Laika-Dodhia Villagers' Rehabilitation in Paharpur: TADCDC Urges Assam CM to Revoke Cabinet Decision

Also Watch: