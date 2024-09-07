Gaurav Gogoi Celebrates LS Poll Victory with Public Meeting in Gaurisagar, Criticizes BJP Government

GAURISAGAR: In the recently concluded LS poll, the people of entire Jorhat HPC has defeated a big and strong energy. We thought that the wave of money would destroy people’s votes but I represented a constituency where the people maintained democracy through conscientious vote by giving priority to their emotions and dignity over the wave of money. The people have proved it . A farmer’s finger is stronger than a Chief Minister’s chair. The Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency is now the subject of national politics across India. This was stated by newly-elected Jorhat HPC MP Gaurav Gogoi.

After winning the election, MP Gaurav Gogoi was felicitated on Wednesday evening by the people of entire Gaurisagar at a public meeting organized by Gaurisagar Block Congress Committee at Charing Siva Kanta Duarah Public Hall. The young MP Gogoi said that the Chief Minister of Assam does not need an ideal village to fulfil the dream of his late father Tarun Gogoi. He wants smart city. It is needed in Guwahati. A smart city where people cannot leave their homes if it rains for 15 minutes. They are building flyovers unnecessarily instead of building village roads Computers are being given to children but cyber crime is on the rise. The current government is in trouble. Smart meters are being installed for people who don’t have money to buy medicines. He also said that he has seen power of politics since childhood. My father Tarun Gogoi was the Chief Minister for fifteen consecutive years but my mother did not have any garden, news channel in her name. Today I promise the people that in the future there will be no news channels, companies, tea gardens in the name of my mother, wife .

The meeting was anchored by Chandra Kant Gogoi and Ratul Sharma. The meeting was also addressed by Bhaskar Baruah, MLA,Titabor. The dignitaries who attended the meeting were Ajoy Gogoi, Lakhi Hondique, both general secretaries of APCC, Monjir Gogoi, president, Sivasagar District Congress Committee and other office bearers of Amguri Block Congress were present.

In the meeting MP Gaurav Gogoi was felicitated by Gaurisagar Block Congress Committee, various Mandal Committees, NSUI, Women’s Committee, Dikhoumukh Health and Athletics Club, Charing Senior Citizens Forum, Khanakhokora High School, DC Gogoi Jakaichuk Higher Secondary School, Charing , RKP High school among hundred above various social, cultural organizations, individuals had felicitated.

The meeting began with a wreath-laying ceremony at the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi by noted freedom fighter Punneswar Duarah.

Earlier, the MP visited the Charing Raas Mahotsav Bar Namghar Kala Krishti Kendra before attending the public meeting He then offered flowers at the statue of Maniram Dewan situated at the campus of Siva Kanta Duarah Public Hall.

