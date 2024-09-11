Naga Bodies Protest Against Laika-Dodhia Villagers' Rehabilitation in Paharpur: TADCDC Urges Assam CM to Revoke Cabinet Decision

TINSUKIA: The Sadou Ahom Sema Naga Jatiya Parishad has vehemently opposed rehabilitation of Laika-Dodhia forest villagers of Dibru-Saikhowa National Park in Paharpur tribal belt, a Margherita transferred areas under TirapMauza. The Naga bodies under Tirap Autonomous District Council Demand Committee (TADCDC) along with 10 local ethnic organisations brought out a protest rally at Paharpur on Monday and submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister urging him to withdraw the Cabinet decision pertaining to the settlement of Laika-Dodhia people while condemning anti-Tirap tribal belt policy of the Government.

Talking to media persons, PallavShyamWailung general secretary TADCDC said the proposed settlement of 380 Mising families of Laika-Dodhia would badly affect demography, language and culture of SemaNaga tribal people settled in Paharpur since 1945. He contended that Paharpur village along with adjoining villages like Balijan, Feneng etc still remained as Non-Cadastral/NC as no survey was conducted since Independence, thus the tribal people of the area were denied land patta. Any settlement in the area will also violate the Clauses of the Chapter X of Assam Land & Revenue Regulation 1886 which prohibits the settlement of outside tribal people in tribal belt said Wailung adding that any attempt by the Government to settle Mising people may lead to fratricidal war between tribal communities which they did not desire to evolve a situation like Manipur. Wailung wondered how the Chief Minister of Assam on March 26, 2022 during a visit to CIL Margherita declared up- gradation of Tirap Belt PRF to RF when several tea gardens are located in Paharpur even as the PRF was declared without consulting the then tribal leaders.

