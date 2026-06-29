Nagaon’s Amrita Kaur Awarded Prestigious Junior Fellowship by Centre for 2025–26

A Correspondent

Nagaon: Bringing pride to the Nagaon district and the entire state of Assam, Amrita Kaur of Puranigudam has been selected for the prestigious Junior Fellowship for 2025–26, awarded by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. The fellowship is conferred annually to encourage promising young artists and cultural practitioners who have made notable contributions to the field of culture.

The ministry offers senior fellowships to cultural practitioners over 40 years of age and junior fellowships to deserving artists under the age of 40. In the recently announced list for the 2025–26 session, Amrita Kaur secured an impressive 65th position among the 200 Junior Fellowship recipients selected from across the country.

A passionate cultural enthusiast since childhood, Amrita is currently pursuing her Ph.D. in Performing Arts under Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya. Her dedication to the performing arts and continuous contribution to the cultural sphere have earned her this prestigious national recognition.

Amrita Kaur is the only daughter of Sri Harkirtan Singh and Smt. Ishwari Kaur of Puranigudam. Her remarkable achievement has brought immense joy and pride to the people of Puranigudam and the cultural fraternity of Assam.

Expressing her happiness over receiving the fellowship, Amrita Kaur, the wife of noted singer Prashanta Goswami, said the recognition has inspired her to work with greater dedication to the promotion and preservation of India’s rich cultural heritage. She also sought the blessings and good wishes of the people as she continues her journey in the field of culture.

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