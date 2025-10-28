Journalist Dibakar Das Memorial Lecture to be held in Goalpara today

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: The Goalpara Zilla Lekhok Mancha with the help of his family, is going to observe the 8th death anniversary of Dibakar Das, the first secretary of Goalpara Zilla Xahitya Xabha and the founder vice-president of Axam Xanskritik Mahaxabha, on Tuesday.

A memorial lecture is scheduled to be held at the Khagendranath Bhawan of Bapujinagar, Goalpara town, from 10:30 am. Chittaranjan Kalita, president, and Sojimuddin Ahmed, Secretary of Goalpara Zilla Lekhok Mancha, informed that dignitaries like Joychandra Nath, President of Goalpara Zilla Xahitya Xabha, Dr Subhash Barman, Principal of Goalpara College, Dilip Kumar Sarma, author and senior journalist, and Nasiruddin Ahmed, distinguished writer, would deliver lectures upon the life and activities of Dibakar Das. Dibakar Das, an untired cultural activist, was also the editor of the weekly newspaper Ratnapeeth Barta and founder District President of Goalpara Lekhok Mancha besides serving for a long time as the president of the Goalpara Zilla Xahitya Xabha.

