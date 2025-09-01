Journalist Partha Pratim Baruah to be honoured with Surjoday Award

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The podcast channel ‘Hopune’ announced the winners of the prestigious Surjoday Awards. Partha Pratim Baruah, a journalist from Nazira, working with the Assam Talks channel, has been selected for the Best Journalist of the Year award, while popular singer Diganta Mohan will receive the Best Music Artiste of the Year award.

The Surjoday Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on September 14, where the winners will be formally recognized and honoured for their outstanding contributions to their respective fields.

