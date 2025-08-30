Six-year-old Tezpur girl wins Indian Book of Records ‘Achiever Award’

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Six-year-old Kritartha Anubhabi Saikia, a Class I student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Solmara, under Tezpur Sadar police station has been honoured with the ‘Achiever Award’ by the Indian Book of Records for writing three-letter words from A to Z in just 2 minutes and 15 seconds.

Daughter of Anup Jyoti Saikia and Teacher Bhairabi Tamuli Saikia of D-Parbatia area in Tezpur, Kritartha’s rare feat has brought pride to her family and joy to the Tezpur community.

Her father, Anup Jyoti Saikia, said, “We are overjoyed by Kritartha’s achievement. At such a young age, she has shown remarkable dedication and focus.” Her school teacher added, “We have always encouraged her curiosity. This recognition proves that her hard work and determination are paying off.”

With this milestone, Kritartha has set an inspiring example for children across Assam, showing that dedication, discipline, and passion can make even the youngest achievers shine on a national platform.

Also Read: Assam Book of Records recognizes Madan Mohan Pagbandha

Also Watch: