Journalist’s family attacked in Dhekiajuli; victim seeks justice amid police inaction

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: In yet another disturbing incident targeting members of the press fraternity, a shocking case of physical assault was allegedly reported from Dhekiajuli on Saturday morning. At around 10 am, wife of Tapan Sen Gupta, correspondent of The Sentinel was brutally attacked by one Manoj Saha, a resident of Ward No. 4, Dhekiajuli.

According to reports, the incident occurred when a brick-laden tractor attempted to pass through a narrow by-lane in Ward No. 4. When Sen Gupta objected to the unsafe passage, the accused, Manoj Saha, allegedly attacked her physically and outraged her modesty. He reportedly threatened the family with dire consequences if they continued to use the by-lane, effectively obstructing public passage.

Following the assault, an FIR was lodged at the Dhekiajuli Police Station, and the victim was sent for a medical examination. Police personnel subsequently visited the location to assess the situation. However, shortly after their departure, the attacker’s elder brother, Bapan Saha, also arrived and allegedly attempted to assault the same family members.

Tapan Sen Gupta immediately informed the Dhekiajuli Police Station once again, upon which a team reached the spot. Shockingly, no effective action was taken by the police, who reportedly left the scene without intervening further.

When contacted by this correspondent, Officer-in-Charge (OC) Dipak Das of Dhekiajuli Police Station stated that the matter “appears to be a land-related dispute” and that the Circle Officer should send a Lat Mandal to verify the boundaries. Subsequently, Sen Gupta contacted Circle Officer Nayan Jyoti Pathak, who advised him to approach CDSP Bhargab Muni Das. CDSP Das, when contacted, assured that he would inform the OC for necessary action.

Meanwhile, the journalist and his family now allege that they are under constant threat to their lives. Sen Gupta has appealed to the higher administrative authorities and law enforcement agencies to ensure immediate protection for his family and strict legal action against the perpetrators.

Also Read: Assam: Jagiroad Press Club Condemns Attack on Journalists in Morigaon