Just arrests won’t bring down crime graph: ABSU and ABWWF demand stringent punishments for rapists and murderers

KOKRAJHAR: Expressing its anguish over the rape case and subsequent murder of an innocent brother in the Goalpara district recently, the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) sent a strong message on Sunday that they will not remain mute spectators if the rapists and crime perpetrators are given soft access and consideration.

In a loud voice, the president of the ABSU, Dipen Boro, said the gangrape of two minor girls belonging to indigenous tribals and the brutal murder of the brother of one of the rape victims in Dudhnoi of the Goalpara district were not at all tolerable. He said only’suspected Bangladeshis’ could commit such gangrapes and brutalities, as they have no kindness to the people of the soil of Assam. He said the suspected nationals were always lacking sympathy with indigenous people for any simple issue and thus committed heartless and cruel acts. Therefore, it is time the authorities identified such people with criminal antecedents. He reiterated that only the arrest of rapists and murderers will bring down the crime rate in Assam unless the government of Assam takes exemplary punishment for them. He further demanded that the rapists and murderers be hanged and the victim’s family get proper justice.

It may be mentioned that on May 3, two minor girls belonging to the indigenous tribal community were dragged into a vehicle and gangraped by three youths identified as Dhan Talukdar, Bahar Ali, and Rahman Ali, while the girls were returning after attending a Bihu function in Dudhnoi of the Goalpara district. The rapists later abandoned the girls at an isolated place near the highway. The family members registered a police case, following which all three accused were arrested. According to police sources, one of the accused, Dhan Talukdar, was involved in such crimes in the past and had been jailed.

After the incident on May 5, the victim families, along with some locals accompanied by the Village Defence Party (VDP), went to the house of the main accused, Dhan Talukdar, where a violent confrontation erupted and six individuals, including Hiranmoy Khakhlary, brother of one of the victims, were attacked with sharp weapons (daggers). Hiranmoy Khakhlary, who sustained serious injuries with stabs at least 4-5 times, was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries on May 10.

The gangrape and the tragic death of the brother of one of the victims at Dudhnoi sparked massive outrage from various quarters. The agitated public took to social media, demanding stern punishment of rapists and murderers and justice for the victims.

According to information, the police arrested Dhan Talukdar’s brother-in-law and sister on charges of murder. Meanwhile, the incident has sparked massive outrage, with people from all walks of life demanding strict action against the accused involved.

On the other hand, the president of the All Bodo Women’s Welfare Federation (ABWWF), Dipali Narzary, vehemently condemned the rape of two tribal girls and the subsequent brutal murder of the brother of a victim in a press release on Tuesday and demanded that the perpetrators be brought to book and subjected to stringent punishment. She also demanded that compensation and justice be given to the victim’s family.

Also Read: Distorting Bodo traditional dance and folk music: Dularai Boro Harimu Afad (DBHA) to take legal action against Bihu organizers

Also watch: