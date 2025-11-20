Justice Paran Kumar Phukan: A Tribute

Justice Paran Kumar Phukan, esteemed former Judge of the Hon’ble Gauhati High Court, ascended to his eternal resting place on the 8th of November, following an unexpected illness. The news of his demise swept across the region with the force of a tempest, stirring profound sorrow throughout the legal fraternity and beyond. Admirers, colleagues, and countless well-wishers gathered in solemn unity at his funeral, offering their last respects to a life defined by dignity, wisdom, and unwavering devotion to duty. Born on 29 October 1955 in Jorhat, Justice Phukan spent his early years rooted in the quiet scholastic environment of his hometown. A brilliant student, he completed his B.Sc. with Honours in Chemistry from J.B. College, Jorhat.

He went on to serve as a Senior Laboratory Assistant at the Regional Research Laboratory, Jorhat, from 1977 to 1983. Yet even amid the precision of scientific inquiry, the call of the law resonated strongly within him. With characteristic resolve, he completed his LL.B., relinquished his scientific career, and enrolled as an advocate at the Tezpur Bar Association in 1983. In 1985, he embarked on what would become a distinguished judicial journey by joining the Assam Judicial Service as a Munsiff in Guwahati. His ascent through the hierarchy of the judiciary was steady and marked by excellence—serving as a Grade-I Judicial Officer, Additional Sessions Judge (Fast Track Court), Registrar (Administration) of the Gauhati High Court, and later as Presiding Officer of the Labour Court. He subsequently rendered commendable service as the District and Sessions Judge, Nagaon.

Thereafter, he continued his judicial duties as a Member of the MACT, Kamrup, and also presided over the State Transport Appellate Tribunal, Guwahati. On 7 January 2015, Justice Phukan was elevated as an Additional Judge of the Gauhati High Court, a position he adorned with exemplary grace and judicial acumen until his retirement on 28 January 2017. His commitment to public service endured beyond his judicial career, culminating in his role as President of the Mizoram State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission. Justice Phukan’s professional legacy is illuminated by his integrity, disciplined work ethic, and profound devotion to the pursuit of justice. He commenced his legal practice under the tutelage of the renowned civil lawyer of Assam, Shri Herombo Sharma, and soon distinguished himself as an incisive legal mind. His prodigious memory—capable of recalling Supreme Court precedents with effortless precision during hearings—became a hallmark of his courtroom presence. Both at the High Court and the Sessions Courts, he was deeply admired for his encouragement of young lawyers, fostering in them the courage to articulate their arguments with clarity and conviction. His kindness, guidance, and intellectual generosity earned him the abiding respect and affection of the legal community. The news of his passing cast a sombre shadow across the judicial landscape. Courts across the Northeast, Bar Associations, and outlying Benches, including the Gauhati High Court, expressed profound grief at the loss of a jurist of such stature.

His life and contributions were movingly recalled by many, and the High Court suspended its judicial proceedings following a solemn condolence meeting in his honour. Justice Phukan leaves behind a legacy that will remain etched in the annals of the judiciary. He was 70 years old and is survived by his wife and daughter. On the sacred occasion of his Adya Shraddha, I bow my head in reverence and offer my deepest homage to his exalted soul. May he journey onward in eternal peace, and may his life continue to inspire generations of seekers of justice. May his soul rest in peace.

– Subhas Chandra Biswas

