“I Need an Answer,” Garima Saikia Garg Seeks Justice In an Emotional Social Media Post

Guwahati: Breaking her silence for the first time since the tragic death of her husband, Zubeen Garg, his wife Garima Saikia Garg took to Facebook to share a deeply emotional post that has resonated across Assam and beyond.

Garima shared a touching photograph of her feeding Zubeen, captioned, “The last one for this life. But we will be together again. Very soon, Goldie.” In Assamese, she also questioned what transpired suddenly during the yacht party in Singapore that claimed her husband’s life, asking poignantly, “What happened to him that night and why?”

Her post, ending with the hashtag #JusticeForZubeenGarg, reflects both her personal anguish and the growing public demand for truth and accountability.

The Assam Government has ordered a CID probe into the incident and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to uncover the circumstances surrounding the singer’s mysterious death. So far, four individuals have been taken into police custody as part of the ongoing investigation.

Fans and well-wishers have flooded social media with messages of support for Garima, echoing her call for justice and truth behind the untimely demise of one of Assam’s most beloved cultural icons.