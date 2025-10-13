Assam’s Voice Must Be Heard: Actress Amrita Gogoi Calls for Digital Protest Seeking Justice for Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: In a heartfelt appeal to the people of Assam, renowned actress Amrita Gogoi has called for a digital protest movement demanding justice for the late singer Zubeen Garg, whose untimely demise in Singapore has sparked widespread grief and anger.

In a Facebook post earlier today, Amrita announced that she is planning an organized online protest across all social media platforms to reflect the collective demand for justice. She urged everyone to post or tweet the hashtags #We_Need_ZubeenGargJustice_within_10days and #JusticeForZubeenGarg simultaneously at 10 AM on Monday, October 13, 2025.

“I am planning a digital movement,” Amrita wrote in Assamese. “Let us all post the same two lines together on every social media platform. Even if this movement does not reach the news, I want everyone to feel that we are doing this together.”

Her post went viral within hours, drawing hundreds of reactions, shares, and comments as fans and followers echoed her call for unity and accountability. Many users have already begun using the hashtags, turning them into trending topics across Assamese social media circles.

The movement comes amid growing public frustration over the pace of the CID investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death. Fans and cultural activists have been calling for a transparent and time-bound probe, with multiple on-ground and digital initiatives emerging across the state.

If widely adopted, Amrita’s proposed campaign could become one of Assam’s largest coordinated digital movements, amplifying the collective voice of Zubeen’s supporters and reinforcing the public’s demand for justice.