SBI Foundation Marks Bank Day with Bicycles, Scholarships for Rural Tribal Students in Rangia

RANGIA: July 1 was bank day. The day was celebrated by Gramya Vikash Manch (NGO) in collaboration with the SBI Foundation at the Rangia Bhatkuchi SBI Handloom Prerana Centre under the project of SBI Gram Saksham with great enthusiasm in Rangia. The village is one of the most underdeveloped areas of Kamrup District.

To mark the day, the Manch distributed 20 bicycles and 10 “OJAS” scholarships to the poor students of rural areas whose mothers are weavers for the empowerment of the rural tribal students. The bicycle and scholarship were distributed by Prithwi Bhusan Deka, President, Gramya Vikash Manch; Khagen Baro, Ex Deputy Inspector of Schools; and teachers Phookan Ch. Baro and Lakhidhar Baro. According to Prithwi Bhusan Deka, president of Gramya Vikash Manch, the bicycle and scholarship were distributed in order to help the poor tribal students. It may be mentioned that the SBI Handloom Prerana Centre empowers about 1000 women of the tribal area. Moreover, they have established several satellite centres in different villages.

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