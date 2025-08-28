Kamargaon: Sonowal Kachari Students’ Union protests delay in council elections

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Golaghat District Sonowal Kachari Students’ Union and the Women’s Association organized a protest programme on Tuesday evening at Kamargaon in Bokakhat sub-division, demanding the conduct of elections to the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council and the inclusion of the Sonowal Kachari community in the Sixth Schedule.

Golaghat District Sonowal Kachari Students’ Union President Tarun Sonowal stated that although the term of the Autonomous Council ended on February 12, 2024, even after one and a half years, elections had not been held, which reflects the negligence of the BJP-led government towards the Sonowal Kachari community. He further warned the Assam Government against depriving the community of their constitutional rights and threatened to intensify the agitation if elections are not conducted at the earliest.

Present at the protest site were Golaghat District Sonowal Kachari Students’ Union general secretary Pranab Jyoti Sonowal, president Tarun Sonowal, Golaghat District Women’s Association secretary Papori Sonowal, and Acting general secretary of Bokakhat sub-division Students’ Union Gitarth Sonowal.

