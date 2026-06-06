Kamargaon Girls’ HS Celebrates World Environment Day with Awareness Programme

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: World Environment Day was celebrated at Kamargaon Girls' High School with the support of Technip Energies India Limited, NREP, under NRL.

Speeches were delivered by the school's Principal, Shikhamoni Gogoi, along with Indu Gogoi and Padma Sahu. Representatives from Technip Energies also addressed the gathering.

At the conclusion of the programme, teachers Malabika Hazarika and Shamim Akhtar presented a musical performance.

Also Read: World Environment Day 2026: Summer Camps and Plantation Drive in Schools from June 5 to 30