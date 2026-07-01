Kamargaon’s Baran Bikash Deori Secures Top Rank in IISER Aptitude Test

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Baran Bikash Deori, son of Bidyut Deori and Ruma Das, has brought pride and honour to the people of Kamargaon and the Kamargaon College family. He has secured the 6th position in the All India Rank (ST category) and an overall rank of 1,896 in the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) Aptitude Test (IAT). His father, Bidyut Deori, is the Academic Observer and Head of the Department of Political Science at Kamargaon College. On this outstanding success of Baran Bikash Deori, the Principal of Kamargaon College, Dr Gautom Kumar Saikia, along with the entire college family, extended their heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to him.

Also Read: Lecture on mental wellbeing and self-regulation organized at Kamargaon College