Lecture on mental wellbeing and self-regulation organized at Kamargaon College

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A special lecture programme titled ‘Exploring Wellbeing through Mindfulness, Flow and Self-Regulation’ was organized on Monday by the Department of Education of Kamargaon College. The programme was conducted by the Head of the Department of Education, Professor Mridula Hazarika. At the beginning of the event, the Principal of the college, Dr Gautam Kumar Saikia, delivered the welcome address. In his speech, he highlighted the importance of mental health in the academic development of students and appreciated the timely and responsible initiative taken by the Department of Education. Psychologist Gautam Mahanta attended the programme as the resource person.

Also Read: Kamargaon College Students Excel in HS Final Results: Multiple Distinctions and Star Marks in Assam Board Exams