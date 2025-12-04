Kamatapur State Demand Committee begins 100-hour hunger strike in Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The Kamatapur State Demand Committee launched a 100-hour hunger strike at Gandhi Field, Bongaigaon, pressing for long-pending demands that have echoed across the region for years. Members of the committee took their places at the protest site, stating that their agitation seeks the immediate formation of a separate Kamatapur state, Scheduled Tribe (ST) categorization for the Koch-Rajbanshi community, and full implementation of the peace accord with the Kamatapur Liberation Organization (KLO).

The committee stated that although several organizations have raised these demands repeatedly on various platforms, the issues remain unresolved. Protesters said that the hunger strike was a symbolic yet determined reminder that the aspirations of the people could not be pushed aside any longer.

Leaders at the site called upon the government to address the demands without further delay, asserting that the community's patience is wearing thin. The 100-hour demonstration continues with participation from supporters across the district.

