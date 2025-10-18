Assam: CCTOA Stands Against Move to Categorise Ahom, Chutia and Koch-Rajbanshi Communities

Guwahati: The Coordination Committee of Tribal Organisations of Assam (CCTOA) has voiced strong opposition to the proposed categorisation of the Ahom, Koch-Rajbanshi and Chutia communities, warning that such a move could have significant social and political repercussions across the state.

In an emergency executive meeting held this week, CCTOA leaders argued that the state and central governments should first conduct a comprehensive socio-economic survey to assess the ground realities of these communities before considering any classification.

Chief Coordinator Aditya Khakhlari said the committee was not entirely opposed to recognising the Moran, Matak and tea garden communities but maintained that the categorisation of major population groups must be handled with “utmost caution and fairness.”

“The government cannot take arbitrary decisions on such sensitive issues without proper consultation and research,” Khakhlari stated. “We will not allow Assam’s demographic balance to be disturbed under the guise of tribalisation.”

As part of its protest strategy, the CCTOA has announced a series of mass rallies across the state, beginning with a major demonstration in Guwahati during the first week of November. The organisation said it aims to mobilise support from various indigenous groups to resist policies it believes could divide communities and undermine social harmony.

The committee has also called upon intellectuals, students and civil society organisations to join the movement, urging a transparent and data-driven approach to community recognition in Assam.