Kamrup Administration Conducts HLO Training Programme for Census 2027 at Amingaon

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: A three-day training programme on House Listing and Housing Operations (HLO) under Census 2027 for District and Charge Census Officers, along with clerical assistants, is underway at Bio-Tech Park in Amingaon.

Organised by the District Census Office, Kamrup, the programme aims to strengthen preparedness and enhance the capacity of census officials for the smooth and effective implementation of Census 2027 activities across the district.

During the training, officials are being provided detailed guidance on operational procedures, field responsibilities, data collection methods, enumeration protocols, and digital components related to HLO operations. The sessions include technical presentations, practical demonstrations, and interactive discussions to familiarise participants with the prescribed Census guidelines and procedures.

Special emphasis has been laid on ensuring accuracy, uniformity, and timely execution of Census work at the field level.

The programme was attended by Kamrup District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra, ADC Bikram Chetri, ADC Monika Borgohain, CDC Rangia Mridusmita Borah, CDC Boko-Chhaygaon Priyangshu Bharadwaj, CDC Palashbari Bhaskar Jyoti Kalita, Circle Officers, and other officials of the district administration. The training programme will conclude on Saturday with additional sessions focusing on implementation strategies and practical aspects of House Listing and Housing Operations under Census 2027.

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