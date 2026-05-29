Kamrup: Three youths killed in head-on collision near North Guwahati

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: At least three youths were killed in a tragic road accident at Gauripur near North Guwahati under Kamrup district of Assam. According to the police, the accident occurred when a truck collided head-on with a four-wheeler. As a result, three persons travelling in the four-wheeler, including the driver, were killed on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Parth Pratim Burman, Ranjit Dey, and Karuna Bezbarua.

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