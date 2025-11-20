Kamrup DC Deba Kumar Mishra reviews traffic management in Mirza

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: Kamrup Deputy Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra, accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjib Kumar Saikia, visited Mirza under Palasbari LAC on Tuesday to review ongoing issues related to traffic management in the area.

The inspection aimed at identifying measures to ease congestion, enhance road safety, and ensure smoother vehicular movement along busy routes. The DC and SSP assessed key junctions and discussed necessary interventions with officials on the ground.

Additional District Commissioner Garga Mohan Das, Co-District Commissioner of Palasbari Rashmi Baruah Gogoi, Circle Officer of Palasbari Dr Ankita Sharma, Palasbari Co-District Superintendent of Palasbari Jan Kishore Gogoi along with officials from various concerned departments, were present during the review.

The administration is expected to implement short-term and long-term strategies to streamline traffic flow and address growing public concerns.

