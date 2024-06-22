Thousands of people affected by flood in Barpeta district

BARPETA: The flood water of Barpeta district hit many villages under three major revenue circles - Barnagar, Barpeta and Sarthebari. This disaster has affected a total of 58 villages and almost 54 villages submerged.

The devastat ing flood has affected 18,110 individuals across the district. Besides human suffering, the agricultural sector has taken a substantial hit, with 79.75 hectares of crop areas destroyed. The floods have also affected 27,555 animals and five reported washed away.

Infrastructure in the region has been extensively damaged. Sarthebari has seen 28 roads and an RCC bridge compromised, while Barpeta and Barnagar have had 2 and 1 roads damaged respectively. There has been no report of human casualties. However, the district is yet to initiate formal rescue operations or evacuations. To mitigate the impact on affected residents, the district administration has established ten relief camps in Sarthebari. In these camps, located in Gahia, Agdia Pathar, Singra, Sariyakuchi, Rauli, Baisa, Bhakuatepa,, Burikhamar, Bechimari Pam, and Garartari essential relief materials, including 165 quintals of rice, 30 quintals of dal, 9 quintals of salt, and 900 litres of mustard oil have been distributed. On Thursday, the flood water levels of the main rivers of the district have been reported as stable.

This report is based on information provided by the District Project Officer of the District Disaster Management Authority of Barpeta. Authorities are continuously monitoring the situation and are making ongoing efforts to support the flood victims.

