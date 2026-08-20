Kamrup District Planning Committee Clears 2025-26 Annual Action Plan Under 15th Finance Commission

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: The District Planning Committee (DPC) meeting of Kamrup district was held on Wednesday at the Conference Hall of the Office of the District Commissioner, Kamrup. The meeting was chaired by Nipan Bhuyan, President of Kamrup Zilla Parishad, in the presence of District Commissioner, Kamrup, Deba Kumar Mishra.

The principal agenda of the meeting was the discussion and approval of the Annual Action Plan (AAP) under the 15th Finance Commission (XVFC) for the Financial Year 2025-26.

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