Kamrup: Hahim residents build concrete bridge with own funds after years of neglect

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: In a striking example of self-reliance, residents of Hahim along the Assam-Meghalaya border in Kamrup district have constructed a concrete bridge using their own resources. The bridge, measuring nearly 7 feet wide and 250 feet long, has been under construction since 2021, funded entirely by local contributions.

Despite 54 years having passed since the Assam-Meghalaya boundary was drawn, villagers allege that no permanent bridge was provided by the government in this crucial border area. Faced with repeated hardships, the community decided to solve the problem itself.

To fund the project, around 565 households have been contributing 1,500 rupees annually since 2021. In addition, the local MLA of the Rambrai-Jyngram LAC, Remington G Momin, extended support with a one-time grant of 2 lakh rupees.

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