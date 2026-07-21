65 pigs die in four days in Bokakhat as farmer alleges veterinary negligence and epidemic

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A livestock farmer has lost 65 pigs over the past four days, causing an estimated loss of more than Rs 10 lakh. Suspecting the deaths to be the result of an epidemic, the farmer informed the District Veterinary Department. However, he has alleged that the department failed to take any effective action.

Rohit Sahu, a young livestock farmer from Jogoniya Ati Sohola under the Bokakhat Legislative Assembly constituency, runs two farms where he rears cattle and pigs. His pig farm had around 100 pigs, while his dairy farm, with improved-breed cattle, produces about 300 litres of milk daily.

The sudden and continuous deaths of the pigs over the last four days have left the farmer devastated. The carcasses of the large pigs have been buried to prevent further contamination.

Although African Swine Fever (ASF) is suspected to be the cause of the deaths, Sahu said the Veterinary Department did not respond adequately even after being informed to confirm the disease. Instead of conducting a field inspection, officials reportedly asked him to bring samples of the dead pigs to their office. However, as pigs continued dying one after another and he remained occupied with disposing of the carcasses, he was unable to do so.

Sahu also pointed out that the Assam Government does not have a livestock insurance scheme for farmers. He said insurance through private companies is very expensive, leaving livestock owners to bear huge financial losses when animals die.

According to Sahu, the value of the dead pigs exceeds Rs 10 lakh. The farm, which was established with a bank loan, has suffered a severe setback, leaving him in deep financial distress.

He said that Bokakhat MLA and senior Assam minister Atul Bora is aware of his farm and had previously expressed interest in visiting it. In this difficult time, Sahu has appealed to the MLA to visit the farm and provide support and relief.

Also Read: Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah stresses afforestation, forest protection and flood relief in Goalpara