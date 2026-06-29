PALASBARI: Mirza’s Chaitanya Techno School Bids Farewell to Principal Navjot Kaur

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: An emotional farewell was accorded to Navjot Kaur, principal of Chaitanya Techno School in Mirza, following her transfer to Punjab. The school, established in 2023, has earned recognition in the region for its commitment to quality education. Kaur joined the institution as an assistant teacher during its initial phase and took over as principal in 2024. During her tenure, she played a key role in the school’s academic growth and overall development. Parents and students organised a farewell programme at the Royal Palace Hotel on Saturday evening. The outgoing principal was felicitated with traditional Assamese gifts, including a gamosa, japi, xorai, cheleng, a citation, and other mementoes in recognition of her contribution to the institution. Addressing the gathering, Kaur urged students to remain disciplined and dedicated to their studies. She said the memories of her four years in Assam would remain with her throughout her life despite her transfer to Punjab.

Speakers at the programme praised her leadership, noting that under her guidance the school quickly emerged as one of the preferred educational institutions in the area. They also highlighted that student enrolment crossed 150 this academic year, describing it as one of the most significant achievements of her tenure.

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