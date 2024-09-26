Kamrup Metro District Issues SOPs for Upcoming Durga Puja

Guwahati: Planning for the smooth celebration of Saradiyo Durga Puja in the Kamrup (M) District, the following advisories have been issued to be followed by the Durga Puja Committees during the Durga Puja period.

Co-operation with the administrative machinery in the implementation of all guidelines regarding safety and security. Ensuring complete safety of all temporary structures, electrical fittings, fire etc. All Puja Committees have to obtain NOC from PWD (B) for temporary structures, an electrical safety certificate from the chief electrical advisor, Fire Safety Certificate from F&ES before conduct of the puja.

A designated area should be kept clear for emergency evacuation. There should be separate entry and exit in the puja pandals. Medical teams including doctors ready to handle any emergency must be present. Sufficient volunteers (both male and female) must be appointed and briefed well in advance about their responsibilities’ in collaboration with local police. Easily distinguishable identity cards must be provided to all volunteers.

Local police station must be informed well in advance of all programs and in case of any visit by any VIP/Celebrity etc. Adequate provision for fire fighting must be kept available in the pandal. Provision must be made for crowd management/control including separate barricading, entry and exit for male/females. The function of Public Address System must be present. Rules of loudspeaker use and noise pollution must be followed very carefully. Provision of adequate drinking water must be made.

Hygiene and cleanliness of the pandal and its vicinity must be maintained and the area must be cleaned after the event. Forceful collection of donation contribution has been strongly discouraged.

Detailed list with names and addresses of all office bearers and volunteers to the nearest police station in advance without fail. Keeping the general area of Durga Puja pandal clear of all dangerous articles is necessary. There is a complete ban on the use of alcohol and psychotropic drugs/substance from the venues completely. Guarding of Puja pandal is essential even when empty on security ground. Accommodations /other logistic facilities must be to police personnel deputed for guarding the pandals. Violation of any rules/regulations by any person shall reflect directly on the committees.

A help desk is to be manned 24x7 by the members/volunteers of the Puja. Installation of sufficient CCTV cameras in and around puja pandals at strategic places. Adequate illumination inside the Puja Pandal and its surrounding area along with the provision of generator set to ensure continuous power supply in case of power failure.