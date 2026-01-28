Kamrup: Rabha National Martyrs’ Day Observed with Solemnity in Loharghat

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The 15th Anchalik Rabha National Martyrs’ Day was observed with due solemnity at Loharghat under Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) in Kamrup district on Tuesday.

The programme was jointly organized by the Barduar–Bholagaon Anchalik Rabha Students’ Union, Barduar–Bholagaon Anchalik Rabha Mahila Parishad, Barduar–Bholagaon Anchalik Sixth Schedule Demand Committee, Barduar–Bholagaon Anchalik Rabha Xahitya Xabha and Barduar–Bholagaon Anchalik Rabha Kristi Sanmilani.

The day’s observance began in the morning with the offering of floral tributes at the Martyrs’ Memorial at Membasti. The programme was inaugurated by Dhananjay Rabha, President of the Barduar–Bholagaon Regional Sixth Schedule Demand Committee. Later, floral tributes were also paid at the Martyrs’ Altar at the main office of the Rabha Students’ Union at Loharghat, which was inaugurated by Kamaleswar Rabha, General Member of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council.

On the occasion, the wall magazine ‘Kuhipat’ was formally released by retired teacher Golap Bharali. Speaking on the occasion, Bharali stated that ethnic conflicts never led a community towards progress. He emphasized that intellectual thought and literary discourse were far above narrow political interests and played a crucial role in shaping a progressive and broad-minded society.

The programme concluded with an all-faith prayer meeting, followed by various competitions organized for school students in the afternoon.

