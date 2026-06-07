Kamrup Zilla Parishad CEO reviews progress of key rural development schemes

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: A review meeting chaired by the Chief Executive Officer of Kamrup Zilla Parishad, Siddhartha Goswami, was held on Saturday at the Conference Hall of the Kamrup District Commissioner’s Office in Amingaon, to assess the performance of selected Gram Panchayats under various flagship rural development schemes. The meeting reviewed the implementation status of major programmes, including the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana–Gramin (PMAY-G), Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP), and the 15th Finance Commission Grants.

Also Read: Charge Sheet Filed Against ACS Officer Ashwini Kumar Doley in Sivasagar Zilla Parishad Financial Irregularities Case