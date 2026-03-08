Kanchenjunga, Tejas Express now halt at Maibang station, boosting connectivity in Dima Hasao

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: In a major development for Dima Hasao, the long-standing demand for train stoppages at Maibang Railway Station has finally been fulfilled, with halts now introduced for two major trains.

The trains scheduled to stop at Maibang are the Kanchenjunga Express (13173/13174) and the Tejas Express (20501/20502). The move is expected to significantly improve regional connectivity and provide much-needed convenience for local commuters, traders, and students.

A formal flagging-off ceremony was held at Maibang Railway Station on Saturday evening to mark the inaugural halt of the Kanchenjunga Express. The programme was attended by Assam Cabinet Minister Nandita Gorlosa, Chief Executive Member Debolal Gorlosa, Dima Hasao Autonomous Council Chairman Mohet Hojai, MAC Monjoy Langthasa, and officials from the Northeast Frontier Railway.

Local representatives and residents expressed their appreciation for the new stoppages, noting that the decision will greatly benefit the people of the district by improving travel access and supporting economic activities. Gratitude was also extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for facilitating the initiative.

Minister Gorlosa, while interacting with the media, appreciated the railway officials for their efforts in making the achievement possible. She also informed that the construction of a Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Maibang-a long-standing demand of local residents-is underway.

Mairing Johori, president of the All Dimasa Students' Union (Central Committee), also praised the railway authorities and other stakeholders for the achievement. He reiterated the urgent need for the foot over bridge, noting that in the absence of an FOB, at least six lives have reportedly been lost in accidents involving trains.

