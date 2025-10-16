‘Kanchiwoli Emuthi Rodor Hahi’ autumn issue released in Dhekiajuli

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: A heartfelt tribute to the Late musical icon, Zubeen Garg, marked the release of the autumn edition of the quarterly literary magazine ‘Kanchiwoli Emuthi Rodor Hahi’ at the Shankar Mandir Namghar premises, Ward No. 8, Dhekiajuli, on Tuesday afternoon.

The event began with lamp lighting by retired teacher Dhruva Prasad Nath, assisted by social worker Dhruva Kumar Bora, symbolizing the light of creativity and remembrance. The release ceremony, held at 3:30 pm, was anchored by Associate Editor Nazmul Hussain Bhuyan, and Poly Hazarika.

The magazine was formally unveiled by Dr Jogen Saikia, ex-Principal of LOKD College, who lauded the editors for dedicating the issue to Zubeen Garg’s artistic legacy. “After Dr Bhupen Hazarika, Zubeen Garg stands as the most extraordinary figure in the musical landscape of Assam,” Dr Saikia said in his address.

The programme saw the active participation of APCU Dhekiajuli Co-District president Sujit Kotoki, executive president Tapan Sen Gupta, Secretary Kalpajyoti Nath, and Dhekiajuli Branch Xahitya Xabha secretary Gautam Rajbanshi, who extended their greetings.

The event concluded on a melodious note as participants sang the song ‘Mayabini Ratir Bukut’ together.

