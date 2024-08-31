Kankalata Mahila Sangathan Hosts Seminar on Drug and Smartphone Impact at Jhanji Hem Nath Sarmah College

GAURISAGAR: Kankalata Mahila Sangathan, Sivasagar organized a seminar on the negative aspects of drugs and smartphones at Jhanji Hem Nath Sarmah(HNS) College on Thursday. The meeting was anchored by Dr. Rajiv Gogoi, Assistant Professor, Department of Education of the College while Dr.Manjit Gogoi, principal of the college delivered his welcome speech. The seminar was attended by the chief guest, Officer-in-Charge of Gaurisagar Police Station, Tirtheswar Narah. He advised the students on the precautions to be taken while driving and the rules and regulations to be followed.

