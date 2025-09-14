Karbi Anglong gears up for Assam’s weeklong welfare programmes

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday addressed all District Commissioners via video conference, detailing a series of state-wide programmes scheduled from September 17 to September 25, 2025. The initiatives will begin with a Voluntary Blood Donation Drive on September 17 and will include the upgrade of Orunodoi 2.0 to Orunodoi 3.0, Mega Health Camps for children, a state-wide Plantation Drive, felicitation of 1,000 young writers, Ni-kshay Mitra Assistance for TB patients, and distribution of land pattas to religious institutions.

Reviewing preparations, the Chief Minister stressed on public participation and urged district administrations to work in close coordination with departments to ensure benefits reach the grassroots.

In Karbi Anglong, the administration has confirmed full readiness to implement these initiatives. Partnering with the National Health Mission, the district will roll out “Susrusha Setu” Mega Health Camps across all Legislative Assembly Constituencies from September 18. The camps will provide free screenings for more than 50 conditions affecting children under 18, including cardiac, neurological, genetic, kidney, liver, eye, and ear disorders.

Specialist doctors will conduct examinations, supported with free investigations, medicines, and wellness activities to promote preventive healthcare. Children requiring advanced care will be referred to tertiary or super-speciality hospitals.

The Karbi Anglong administration has urged parents and guardians to actively participate, highlighting the government’s broader commitment to securing a healthier future for Assam’s younger generation.

Also Read: Assam Government Sets Rules for Creation and Abolition of Positions

Also Watch: