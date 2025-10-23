Karbi Anglong leaders meet Chief Minister for fast-track development and border resolution

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: A high-level delegation from Karbi Anglong, led by Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang, held crucial discussions with Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma at the State Guest House in Kaindahara, Guwahati, on Tuesday. The meeting focused on expediting comprehensive development in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts, alongside seeking a lasting solution to longstanding border disputes.

The talks encompassed a wide array of sectors, including political empowerment, educational infrastructure, socio-cultural preservation, and economic growth initiatives. Emphasis was placed on fast-tracking projects to uplift the region’s infrastructure, employment opportunities, and community welfare.

Key attendees included Amarsing Tisso, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Dr Numal Momin, Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA), several Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) of Karbi Anglong district, KAAC Speaker Raju Tisso, Deputy Speaker Avijit Kro, other Executive Members (EMs), Members of the Autonomous Council (MACs), and numerous party workers.

Chief Minister Sarma assured the delegation of the state government’s commitment to prioritizing these developmental agendas and addressing the border issue permanently, in line with peace accords and regional harmony.

