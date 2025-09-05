Karbi Anglong: Navodeep HS School Felicitates Meritorious Class 12 Students

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: Navodeep Higher Secondary School, Kheroni Charali, West Karbi Anglong, hosted a grand felicitation-cum-social freshers’ event on its premises on Thursday. The event honoured outstanding students of Class 12 who secured first division and above in their examinations, marking a celebration of academic excellence and cultural vibrancy.

The programme commenced with the felicitation ceremony, where meritorious students were presented with traditional Assamese gamosas and cheques of Rs 5,000 each as a token of appreciation for their academic achievements. The event was enriched with a vibrant cultural programme, showcasing the talents of students and adding a festive spirit to the occasion.

Biresh Prasad, Principal of Navodeep Higher Secondary School, delivered the agenda of the programme, outlining the institution’s commitment to fostering academic and cultural growth. The event was graced by distinguished guests, with Sarangapani Sarma, ACS, District Commissioner of West Karbi Anglong, attending as the chief guest. Khemananda Ghimere, Principal of Hawaipur Higher Secondary School, served as the guest of honour.

Also Read: Over 500 meritorious students felicitated in Tezpur by AASU

Also Watch: