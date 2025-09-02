Over 500 meritorious students felicitated in Tezpur by AASU

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: In a grand felicitation ceremony organized by the Tezpur Chapter AASU, more than 500 meritorious students who excelled in the 2025 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), Higher Secondary (HS), and Undergraduate examinations were honoured at Tezpur Collegiate playground. The event was marked by the presence of eminent academicians, educationists, social leaders, and senior officials.

The highlight of the programme was the participation of Guwahati University Vice-Chancellor, Dr Nani Gopal Mahanta, who graced the occasion as the chief guest. Addressing the students in his keynote speech, Dr Mahanta said, “India has an ancient tradition of knowledge and wisdom that predates colonial expansion. While European powers were exporting imperialist thought, India had already nurtured a thousand-year-old pursuit of knowledge.”

Linking Assam’s intellectual tradition to India’s heritage, Dr Mahanta recalled contributions from great personalities including Sankardev, Madhabdev, Sukapha, Chilarai, Jyotiprasad Agarwala, Bishnu Rabha, Bhupen Hazarika, Birendra Kumar Bhattacharyya, Lakshminath Bezbarua, and Banikanta Kakati. He urged today’s youth to carry forward their legacy, saying, “This new generation must be the heirs to that rich tradition of knowledge.” Encouraging the students, Dr Mahanta emphasized that good results should not lead to arrogance. “Your achievements are only the beginning of a long journey. Do not think success ends here. True fulfillment comes from perseverance across life’s long path. Marks alone will not define your future—you must excel in multiple fields.”

He further expressed concern about the low number of students in Assam opting for Science and Commerce. While southern Indian states record nearly 70% enrollment in these streams, in Assam the figure stands at only 40%. Calling this ‘a matter of concern,’ Dr Mahanta urged students to embrace Science, Technology, and Commerce instead of depending solely on government jobs. He also pointed out that despite over 1.3 lakh appointments by the present government, nearly 20 lakh youth in Assam remain unemployed.

The ceremony began with the lighting of the lamp by Dr Bhupen Saikia, former President of Sonitpur District Xahitya Xabha, who called upon the students to pursue their goals with focus and dedication.

Sonitpur District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das, inaugurating the programme, stressed that along with merit, students must preserve humanity and values. “Merit without values has no meaning,” he remarked.

The felicitation event also honoured six top-ranked graduates from Darrang College who secured first-class first positions in their respective streams. In addition, a number of distinguished local artistes were felicitated by the organizers.

The programme was chaired by Abhijit Nath, President of Sonitpur District AASU, while the welcome address was delivered by Debanjan Pathak, President of Tezpur chapter AASU.

Among the dignitaries present were President of the All Assam College Teachers’ Association (AACTA), Dr Jayanta Baruah, Dr Palashmoni Saikia, Principal, Darrang College, Dr Manoj Hazarika, Principal, Tezpur College, and other dignitaries.

The event concluded with the felicitation of over 500 meritorious students with certificates and traditional Assamese gamosas.

