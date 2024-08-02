Kargil War Hero Dambar Bahadur Sanyashi Felicitated by Union Government on 25th Kargil Vijay Divas

JAMUGURIHAT: To commemorate the 25th year of completion of Kargil Vijay Divas, the war hero from Towbhanga under Jamugurihat Dambar Bahadur Sanyashi has been felicitated by the union government at New Delhi recently. The retired army personnel reached his Tarajan, Towbhanga residence on Thursday after being felicitated by the defence ministry. On his arrival, organizations and individuals of the greater Towbhanga area assembled together and accorded him a warm felicitation. Organizations and individuals including Sanatan Kirtan Sangha, Purusottam Kirtan Sangha, Laxmi Narayan Mahila Kirtan Sangha besides other organizations felicitated the retired army personnel.

