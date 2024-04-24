‘Karimganj ready for Lok Sabha polls’: Superintendent of Police Partha Protim Das

Karimganj: Karimganj Superintendent of Police Partha Protim Das on Tuesday said that they are fully prepared for the second phase of the Lok Sabha Polls.

“We are fully ready and we don’t expect anything uncertain in our place. Everything will go peacefully,” he said. He also mentioned that two international border points would be sealed 48 hours before the polls.

“The security has been put in the polling station as per the ECI guidelines. There will be some polling stations, which will be manned by central forces. And there will be some polling stations, which will be manned by our local police. We have two international border points... will also be sealed in the last 48 hours,” he said.

Das further stated, “In the international border, we have a second line of defence. That is the Karimganj border police. They will dominate those areas during the poll. Also, we have alerted the BSF along the international border. So security arrangements are properly managed here.”

The Lok Sabha elections in Assam are being conducted in three phases. The first phase of the election concluded on April 19.

In the first phase, 75.95 per cent of voters in the five parliamentary constituencies of Assam - Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Kaziranga, Dibrugarh and Jorhat, came out to exercise their franchise.

The second phase of polls in five Lok Sabha seats in Assam for Silchar, Karimganj, Diphu, Nagaon and Darrang-Udalguri will be held on April 26.

Voting for Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Barpeta and Guwahati will be held on May 7 in the third phase of voting. (ANI)

