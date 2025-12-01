Karmapran Khirod Baruah memorial drama competition concludes in Morigaon

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: The 32th Karmapran Khirod Baruah Memorial All Assam One Act Drama Competition which had commenced from November 27 concluded on November 29 at Morigaon School field. In the competition, where 35 teams participated, Jyoti Silpa group, Nagaon, was declared the best drama group for ‘Balukat Biyali Bela,’ Sandhani group, Guwahati, received the second best group for ‘Bibhu,’ and Tirtha Natya Dal, Guwahati, acclaimed as the third best group for ‘A beautiful Melody.’

Luhit Bora was honoured with the best director award for his play ‘Balukat Biyali Bela,’ Ranjan Talukdar received the best actor award for his character ‘Mahidhar’ in the play ‘Bagh,’ and Rajib Luchan Bora acclaimed with the second best actor for his character ‘Head Sir’ in the drama ‘Head Sir.’ Banalata Devi got the best actress award for her character ‘Guhani’ in the play ‘Angar’ whereas Priyanki Bora bagged the second best actress for her character ‘Jeuti’ in the play ‘Balukat Biyali Bela.’ On the other hand, Netra Kamal Bora received the best actor in a comic role for his character ‘Satya.’ Dramatist Jyoti Prasad Bhuyan received the best script award for his play ‘Gundh,’ performed by Nibedan drama group, Nagaon. Meanwhile, Dhiti Kakati bagged the best child actress for the play ‘Saku,’ performed by the Sisti Kala Krishtri Kendra, Guwahati.

