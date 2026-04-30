Mirza: Saltbrook Senior Secondary School shines in Higher Secondary final exams

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Saltbrook Senior Secondary School at Mirza, located at Shantipur under the Palasbari constituency in the Kamrup district, has achieved a remarkable 100% pass rate in the Higher Secondary Final Examination results, bringing pride to both the institution and the greater region.

Established in 2019, the institution has consistently maintained its academic excellence over the years, and this year is no exception. Following the announcement of results, the campus of Saltbrook, Mirza, witnessed scenes of celebration as the principal, faculty members, and students rejoiced, creating a festive atmosphere.

Expressing his happiness, Principal Nalini Ranjan Sharma lauded the students for maintaining the institution’s legacy and expressed hope for even better results in the future. He also extended gratitude to the teaching staff for their dedication and encouraged students to strive for a bright future.

In the science stream, a total of 81 students appeared for the examination, out of which 80 secured first division and one passed in second division. In the Arts stream, out of 20 students, 17 achieved First Division, while three secured Second Division.

Notably, Priya Kalita emerged as the top scorer in the Science stream in the school with an impressive 95%, bringing further recognition to the institution. The achievement was celebrated with enthusiasm, as students and teachers marked the occasion with fireworks and jubilation.

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