Kaziranga Lok Sabha Constituency 2024 - Know Your Candidates, Voting Date, Major Parties

Kaziranga Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: The voting day for the Lok Sabha elections will witness the democratic exercise of voting, as constituents come forward to cast their ballots.

The Kaziranga Lok Sabha constituency, one of the 14 parliamentary constituencies in the state of Assam, is gearing up for Lok Sabha election this year. It was established in 2023 and does not have any reservation for Scheduled Castes (SC) or Scheduled Tribes (ST).

This constituency is composed of several assembly segments, including Kaliabor, Barhampur, Binnakandi, Hojai, Lumding, Golaghat, Dergaon, Bokakhat, Khumtai, and Sarupathar.

Kaziranga constituency has been a part of the recent delimitation process overseen by the Election Commission of India, which included the renaming and realignment of certain assembly segments within the constituency.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know the Candidates of Kaziranga Constituency

Individuals contesting for the Kaziranga constituency, comprises of one nominee each from BJP, INC, VPI, AJM, RPI (A) and BGP, in addition to four independent candidates.

List of candidate names with their respective political party is given below-