Kaziranga Lok Sabha Constituency 2024 - Know Your Candidates, Voting Date, Major Parties

Kaziranga Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: The voting day for the Lok Sabha elections will witness the democratic exercise of voting, as constituents come forward to cast their ballots.
The Kaziranga Lok Sabha constituency, one of the 14 parliamentary constituencies in the state of Assam, is gearing up for Lok Sabha election this year. It was established in 2023 and does not have any reservation for Scheduled Castes (SC) or Scheduled Tribes (ST).
This constituency is composed of several assembly segments, including Kaliabor, Barhampur, Binnakandi, Hojai, Lumding, Golaghat, Dergaon, Bokakhat, Khumtai, and Sarupathar.
Kaziranga constituency has been a part of the recent delimitation process overseen by the Election Commission of India, which included the renaming and realignment of certain assembly segments within the constituency.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know the Candidates of Kaziranga Constituency
Individuals contesting for the Kaziranga constituency, comprises of one nominee each from BJP, INC, VPI, AJM, RPI (A) and BGP, in addition to four independent candidates.
List of candidate names with their respective political party is given below-
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Prominent Candidates of Kaziranga Constituency
Kamakhya Prasad Tasa: Kamakhya Prasad Tasa is an influential BJP politician from Assam, serving as a Rajya Sabha MP since 2019 and is also the party's National Secretary. He was a Lok Sabha MP from 2014 to 2019 and is known for his significant impact on Assam's tea garden workers and BJP's regional success.
Roselina Tirkey: Roselina Tirkey is a Congress politician from Assam, who served in the state assembly representing Sarupathar and has been active in local governance and labour union activities. She has held positions in Zila Parishads and worked with the ACMS, advocating for tea garden workers.
Kaziranga Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Date and Election Phase
The Kaziranga Lok Sabha Constituency will cast its votes on 19th April, during the first phase of the 2024 elections.
Kaziranga Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Results
The counting and declaration of results of the election outcomes for the Kaziranga Lok Sabha Constituency are scheduled for 4th June.
Kaziranga Constituency Lok Sabha Election- FAQs
Q. When was Kaziranga Lok Sabha Constituency established ?
A. Kaziranga Lok Sabha Constituency was established in 2023.
Q. What are the assembly segments that compose the Kaziranga Lok Sabha constituency ?
A. Kaziranga Lok Sabha constituency is composed of the following assembly segments- Kaliabor, Barhampur, Binnakandi, Hojai, Lumding, Golaghat, Dergaon, Bokakhat, Khumtai, and Sarupathar.
Q. Who is representing the INC for Kaziranga Constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election ?
A. Roselina Tirkey is the INC candidate for Kaziranga in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election.
Q. Who is representing the BJP for Kaziranga Constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election ?
A. Kamakhya Prasad Tasa is the BJP candidate for Kaziranga in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election.