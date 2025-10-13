Kaziranga National Park Director Dr Sonali Ghosh honoured with prestigious Kenton Miller Award

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Dr Sonali Ghosh, the Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, has been honoured with an international award, bringing a wave of joy to Kaziranga and Bokakhat. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), during its World Conservation Congress 2025 held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, presented the prestigious Kenton Miller Award to Dr Ghosh for her innovative leadership in the management of protected areas.

At the grand ceremony held at the National Exhibition Centre in Abu Dhabi, Dr Sonali Ghosh received the award, bringing immense pride and glory to Kaziranga. A member of the Indian Forest Service (IFS), Dr Ghosh began her career in Kaziranga and created history by becoming the first woman Field Director in the 118-year history of Kaziranga National Park.

Before assuming her role as Director of Kaziranga, Dr Ghosh served as the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Research, Education, and Working Plan) in the Assam Forest Department. An experienced and highly qualified officer, Dr Ghosh earned her PhD in Remote Sensing Technology, focusing on assessing habitat suitability for tigers in the Indo-Bhutan landscape of Manas National Park.

Born into a military family, Dr Sonali Ghosh developed a deep passion for forests and wildlife conservation from an early age. She topped the Indian Forest Service Examination in 2002–03, marking the beginning of her distinguished career in forestry. Alongside multiple postgraduate degrees in forestry and wildlife science, she also obtained a Postgraduate Diploma in Environmental Law from the National Law School of India University (NLSIU).

On the occasion of Dr Sonali Ghosh receiving the esteemed Kenton Miller Award from the IUCN, numerous individuals, organizations, and groups from the greater Bokakhat region have extended their heartfelt congratulations to her.

Also Read: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya visits Kaziranga National Park

Also Watch: