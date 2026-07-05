Kaziranga National Park (KNP) Biswanath wildlife division strengthens flood preparedness

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The Biswanath Wildlife Division, Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, has taken comprehensive flood preparedness measures to ensure the safety of wildlife during the ensuing flood season. Awareness meetings have been conducted with village stakeholders and volunteers, while public announcements have also been made in vulnerable villages to create awareness among people on wildlife behaviour during floods and safe rescue practices. Torches and raincoats have been distributed to trained rescue volunteers with the support of an NGO.

Veterinary health check-ups of departmental elephants have been completed, and the essential first-aid kits and medicines have been supplied to frontline staff and anti-poaching camps. Wildlife rescue cages have been kept ready, and new transport cages for tigers and rhinoceroses have been constructed to facilitate safe rescue operations. Additionally, three new floating camp boats have been made operational for protection patrols, wildlife rescue, and emergency response in flood-affected areas.

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