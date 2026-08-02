Kaziranga National Park Tightens Tourism Norms, Bans Mobile Phones and Limits Visitor Numbers

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Following directions issued by Assam's Minister for Forest and Environment, Jayanta Mallabaruah, the Kaziranga National Park (KNP) authorities have begun taking steps to strictly implement the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court of India and the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) for all tiger reserves and national parks across the country.

As part of this process, Kaziranga authorities held separate meetings with different stakeholder groups. On Saturday, Kaziranga Director Dr C Ramesh and DFO Arun Bighnesh met separately with the Agoratoli Jeep Safari Association and local journalists at Bokakhat.

In accordance with the Supreme Court and NTCA guidelines, the proposed measures for Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve include prohibiting tourists from using mobile phones inside the national park, introducing an online booking system to make safari bookings easier and more transparent, enhancing the quality and attractiveness of the visitor experience, introducing a commercial registration system, increasing revenue collection, implementing measures to regulate the number of tourists, keeping one forest range closed to tourists for one day every week, and making it mandatory for every tourist vehicle to be accompanied by a Forest Department-approved and trained guide.

The Kaziranga authorities have decided to implement these measures from the next tourism season.

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