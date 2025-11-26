Kaziranga Study Circle felicitates two members who qualified for government jobs

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Kaziranga Study Circle on Tuesday felicitated two of its members who recently qualified for government jobs. Alongside this, the organization also hosted a felicitation ceremony at Lakkhcha Resort, Kaziranga, to honour the trainers of the recently conducted ‘Jhumair Workshop’ organized by the Kaziranga Study Circle.

The Organizational Secretary, Tarali Saikia, qualified in the Sub-Inspector recruitment examination of Assam Police, while another member, Bishnu Patra, cleared the ADRE examination of the Government of Assam and secured eligibility for a government job. Both were felicitated at the programme, along with the trainers of the Jhumair workshop. Congratulating both, the president of Kaziranga Study Circle, Dhruvajyoti Saha, urged, “You have earned the job, congratulations, but never be reluctant when it comes to working for the welfare of the people.”

The event began with West Kaziranga Regional Panchayat Member Nijora Dutta lighting a lamp before the portrait of heartthrob Zubeen Garg. After this, chief Jhumair instructor and traditional artiste Nunu Singh Karmakar, along with co-trainers Khagen Bauri, Jon Murah, Beauty Munda, Rita Bhakta, Leela Munda, Priya Karmakar, Kajal Karmakar, and Seema Bhakta, were honoured.

Certificates of merit were also distributed to participants of the Jhumair workshop. The programme concluded with a collective performance of Zubeen Garg’s melodious songs.

