Kaziranga survey confirms presence of 17 turtle species in Brahmaputra stretch

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, in collaboration with the Indian Turtle Conservation Project, has successfully completed the fifth consecutive annual survey on the Brahmaputra River to scientifically assess aquatic reptiles. The joint survey, conducted from 14 January to 18 January, had its report released on 24 January at a programme held in Kohora by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Binay Gupta.

According to the report, a total of 945 freshwater turtles belonging to seven species were recorded along a 174-kilometre stretch of the Brahmaputra River flowing through Kaziranga National Park. Of these, 876 were hard-shelled turtles and 69 were soft-shelled turtles.

The published report states that the Brahmaputra River is one of the most biodiversity-rich regions of the state and an ideal habitat for various turtle species. Out of the 32 turtle species found in India, 17 species have been recorded in this riverine area within Kaziranga National Park.

Also Read: Endangered black softshell turtle rescued in Boko amid rising river pollution