Kaziranga welcomes 2,800 tourists since opening of season since 25th September

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: During the current tourist season of 2025–26, Kaziranga National Park has already welcomed a large number of visitors since its opening on September 25. The park, with its natural beauty and scenic environment, continues to attract tourists in great numbers. Every day, crowds of visitors gather to witness the spectacular sights of Kaziranga.

Tourists are also visiting from the eastern range of Kaziranga in Agoratoli, where forest officials are actively monitoring the safaris and ensuring smooth management. Additionally, the newly-inaugurated tourist route at the Bagori and Kohora ranges has added to the attraction this year.

Compared to previous years, the number of tourists visiting Kaziranga has increased significantly this season. From September 25 until now, 2,800 tourists have already visited the park, including about 500 foreign tourists. Officials have expressed hope that this year will be a very promising one for Kaziranga tourism.

