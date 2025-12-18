Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan celebrates 62nd foundation day at Rangia

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: The 62nd foundation day of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Rangia, was celebrated at the school premises with a daylong programme, inaugurated by Dr Sheshanuj Sarkar, Principal of the school, by lighting the lamp. Afterwards, two students highlighted the importance of the day in Hindi and English. In this context, the students from different classes of the school performed dance and drama programmes. Principal of the school Dr Sarkar through his speech made everyone aware about the glorious tradition of the Kendriya Vidyalaya organization and expressed confidence that Kendriya Vidyalayas would bring golden glory in near future. The students of the primary classes participated in organizing an exhibition related to self-made teaching-learning materials.

Also Read: Assam: Kendriya Vidyalaya Celebrates Foundation Day in Tamulpur